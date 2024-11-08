Panoro Energy Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA continues its share buyback program, purchasing 10,000 shares in early November 2024, bringing its total repurchased shares to 1,281,500, or 1.10% of its share capital. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value as the company focuses on its exploration and production assets in Africa.

For further insights into PESAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.