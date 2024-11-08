News & Insights

Panoro Energy Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 08, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA continues its share buyback program, purchasing 10,000 shares in early November 2024, bringing its total repurchased shares to 1,281,500, or 1.10% of its share capital. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value as the company focuses on its exploration and production assets in Africa.

