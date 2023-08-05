Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Price Target Decreased by 20.55% to 0.15

The average one-year price target for Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) has been revised to 0.15 / share. This is an decrease of 20.55% from the prior estimate of 0.19 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.06 to a high of 0.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 195.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panoramic Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAN is 0.19%, an increase of 1,076.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 19,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 10,610K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,978K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 10.81% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,222K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,057K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 455K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 450K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

