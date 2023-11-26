Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Price Target Decreased by 11.36% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) has been revised to 0.10 / share. This is an decrease of 11.36% from the prior estimate of 0.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.03 to a high of 0.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 184.14% from the latest reported closing price of 0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panoramic Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAN is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.80% to 17,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,571K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,610K shares, representing a decrease of 23.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 74.35% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,222K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,057K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 573K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 88.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 10.86% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 450K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.