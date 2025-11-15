Panoramic Capital Adds 26,547 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Shares to Portfolio

Key Points

Increased MOD stake by 26,547 shares, representing a net position change of $5.46 million

Transaction accounts for approximately 1.52% of Panoramic Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Panoramic Capital now holds 65,116 shares valued at $9.26 million as of September 30, 2025

The MOD position is approximately 4.16% of AUM, making it the fund’s 5th-largest stock holding

Panoramic Capital, LLC disclosed a purchase of 26,547 additional shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), increasing its position by approximately $5.46 million, according to a November 14, 2025 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated November 14, 2025, Panoramic Capital added 26,547 shares to its position in Modine Manufacturing Company during the third quarter. The total post-trade holding reached 65,116 shares, valued at $9.26 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This buy brings MOD to 4.16% of 13F AUM, ranking as the fund’s 5th-largest holding

Top stock holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: STX: approximately $12.03 million (approximately 7.62% of AUM) NASDAQ: META: approximately $10.27 million (approximately 6.50% of AUM) NASDAQ: FSLR: approximately $9.46 million (approximately 5.99% of AUM) NASDAQ: FIVE: approximately $9.41 million (approximately 5.96% of AUM) NYSE: MOD: approximately $9.26 million (approximately 5.86% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares were priced at $132.02, up approximately 9.86% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 8.79 percentage points

MOD reported trailing twelve months revenue of approximately $2.69 billion and net income of approximately $186.20 million as of September 30, 2025

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $132.02 Market capitalization $6.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.69 billion Net income (TTM) $186.20 million

Company Snapshot

Provides heat transfer systems and components for HVAC, vehicular, and industrial applications, including unit heaters, air conditioning units, chillers, and battery thermal management systems.

Generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling engineered thermal management solutions across two segments: Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Serves OEMs in automotive, commercial vehicle, construction, agriculture, data centers, and industrial markets across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Modine Manufacturing Company is a global leader in engineered heat transfer solutions, operating with a diverse product portfolio and a multi-segment approach. The company leverages its technical expertise to address complex thermal management needs for OEMs and commercial clients worldwide. Its scale, broad market reach, and focus on innovation provide a competitive advantage in both established and emerging markets.

Foolish take

It looks like Panoramic Capital's bet on Modine Manufacturing worked out well for the portfolio. The fund increased the number of shares it held by 69% to 65,116 during the third quarter. The value of those shares rose by 144% over the three-month period.

Panoramic Capital is doing something right. At the end of September, it was managing a portfolio valued at $223 million. That's 156% more than it was worth at the end of March.

Modine Manufacturing was one of the larger additions Panoramic Capital made to its portfolio, but not the largest. The company took out a huge hedge against a stock market downturn by betting against the S&P 500 index with 64,700 put options.

Accelerating demand for data center solutions is driving demand for Modine's Climate Solutions segment. In October, management told investors it expects net sales to rise between 15% and 20% in its fiscal year that ends next March. On its bottom line, management expects adjusted EBITDA to rise between 12% and 20% to a range between $440 million and $470 million.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Holding: An individual security or asset owned within an investment portfolio.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Market Segment: A subgroup of a market sharing similar characteristics, often targeted by specific products or services.

Thermal Management: The control and regulation of temperature in systems or components, often critical in industrial and automotive applications.

Climate Solutions: Business segment focused on products and services that manage heating, cooling, and air quality.

Performance Technologies: Business segment focused on advanced engineering solutions to improve efficiency and performance in various applications.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar, Meta Platforms, and Modine Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

