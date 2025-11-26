Panmure Gordon Reiterates Unite Group (UTGPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Unite Group (OTCPK:UTGPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unite Group is $11.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.67 to a high of $16.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of $11.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unite Group is 333MM, a decrease of 6.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unite Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTGPF is 0.43%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.85% to 61,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,916K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,671K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTGPF by 16.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,705K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTGPF by 2.10% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,000K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,963K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTGPF by 0.95% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,707K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

