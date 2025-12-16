Panmure Gordon Reiterates Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt (SNN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SNN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt is $39.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.21 to a high of $47.44. The average price target represents an increase of 21.28% from its latest reported closing price of $32.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt is 5,733MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNN is 0.18%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.79% to 35,249K shares. The put/call ratio of SNN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,284K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 7.24% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,785K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares , representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Scharf Investments holds 2,029K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,953K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 28.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 37.46% over the last quarter.

