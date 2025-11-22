Panmure Gordon Reiterates Rotork (RTOXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.21% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rotork is $4.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.57 to a high of $5.44. The average price target represents an increase of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rotork is 746MM, a decrease of 1.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rotork. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTOXF is 0.23%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 118,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 15,020K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTOXF by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,983K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,010K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTOXF by 2.29% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 11,435K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,754K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTOXF by 3.11% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 9,605K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,079K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTOXF by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,562K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTOXF by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.