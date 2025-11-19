Panmure Gordon Reiterates Picton Property Income (PCTNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Picton Property Income (OTCPK:PCTNF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Picton Property Income. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTNF is 0.03%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.58% to 24,564K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,601K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,129K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,118K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTNF by 4.67% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,967K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTNF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,788K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTNF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,604K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

