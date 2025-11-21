Panmure Gordon Reiterates PayPoint (PYPTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of PayPoint (OTCPK:PYPTF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPoint. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPTF is 0.13%, an increase of 30.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 4,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,343K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPTF by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 283K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPTF by 18.90% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 235K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPTF by 7.23% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 124K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPTF by 26.17% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 120K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPTF by 2.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.