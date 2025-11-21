Panmure Gordon Reiterates Naked Wines (NWINF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Naked Wines (OTCPK:NWINF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.72% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Naked Wines is $2.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.90 to a high of $2.63. The average price target represents an increase of 210.72% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Naked Wines is 388MM, an increase of 55.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naked Wines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWINF is 0.41%, an increase of 30.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 2,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACREX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares , representing a decrease of 103.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWINF by 43.33% over the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 745K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 300K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWINF by 40.53% over the last quarter.

ACROX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWINF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

