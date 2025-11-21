Panmure Gordon Reiterates Jet2 (DRTGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.64% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jet2 is $29.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.82 to a high of $35.32. The average price target represents an increase of 72.64% from its latest reported closing price of $17.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jet2 is 5,906MM, a decrease of 20.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jet2. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRTGF is 0.26%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.16% to 19,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 4,177K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTGF by 32.22% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,558K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTGF by 27.05% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRTGF by 5.38% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,212K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRTGF by 3.39% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,181K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRTGF by 15.95% over the last quarter.

