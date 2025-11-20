Panmure Gordon Reiterates Informa (IFPJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Informa (OTCPK:IFPJF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.22% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Informa is $13.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.21 to a high of $15.01. The average price target represents an increase of 33.22% from its latest reported closing price of $10.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Informa is 2,984MM, a decrease of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFPJF is 0.24%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 159,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,032K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,881K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFPJF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 13,445K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,100K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFPJF by 22.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,836K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,696K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFPJF by 1.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,776K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,686K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFPJF by 11.77% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 8,268K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFPJF by 18.51% over the last quarter.

