Panmure Gordon Reiterates Imperial Brands PLC - Depositary Receipt (IMBBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Imperial Brands PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IMBBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.46% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands PLC - Depositary Receipt is $45.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.01 to a high of $58.24. The average price target represents an increase of 79.46% from its latest reported closing price of $25.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands PLC - Depositary Receipt is 9,968MM, a decrease of 47.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMBBY is 0.48%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 5,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 3,732K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBBY by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 969K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBY by 11.61% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 141K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

