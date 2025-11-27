Panmure Gordon Reiterates IMI plc - Depositary Receipt (IMIUY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of IMI plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IMIUY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.28% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for IMI plc - Depositary Receipt is $34.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.80 to a high of $43.63. The average price target represents an increase of 48.28% from its latest reported closing price of $23.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IMI plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,359MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMI plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMIUY is 0.31%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 54,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 12,848K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,267K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMIUY by 2.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,363K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,560K shares , representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIUY by 21.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,643K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIUY by 12.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIUY by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares , representing a decrease of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIUY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

