Panmure Gordon Reiterates Halma plc - Depositary Receipt (HALMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Halma plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HALMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halma plc - Depositary Receipt is $101.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.57 to a high of $115.67. The average price target represents an increase of 72.72% from its latest reported closing price of $58.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Halma plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,028MM, a decrease of 15.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halma plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALMY is 0.23%, an increase of 24.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.52% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 21.93% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.