Panmure Gordon Reiterates CMC Markets (CCMMF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of CMC Markets (OTCPK:CCMMF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMC Markets. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCMMF is 0.03%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 7,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,464K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCMMF by 14.95% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,207K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCMMF by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 910K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCMMF by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 654K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCMMF by 18.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 582K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCMMF by 11.23% over the last quarter.

