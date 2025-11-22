Panmure Gordon Reiterates British Land (BRLAF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of British Land (OTCPK:BRLAF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.18% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for British Land is $5.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.16 to a high of $7.16. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from its latest reported closing price of $5.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for British Land is 460MM, a decrease of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in British Land. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 10.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLAF is 0.29%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 120,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,257K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 18.48% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 11,706K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,788K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,811K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 4.54% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 7,292K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares , representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 2.59% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,942K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,746K shares , representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 23.52% over the last quarter.

