Panmure Gordon Reiterates Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt (NGLOY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NGLOY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt is $19.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.50 to a high of $24.57. The average price target represents an increase of 32.00% from its latest reported closing price of $15.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt is 37,296MM, an increase of 39.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGLOY is 0.01%, an increase of 56.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 66K shares.

Confluence Investment Management holds 53K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGLOY by 23.09% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Market Opportunities Portfolio holds 7K shares.

