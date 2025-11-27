Panmure Gordon Reiterates Accsys Technologies (ACSYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Panmure Gordon reiterated coverage of Accsys Technologies (OTCPK:ACSYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.18% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Accsys Technologies is $1.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.99 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accsys Technologies is 178MM, an increase of 26.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accsys Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSYF is 0.00%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 19K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

