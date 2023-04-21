News & Insights

PANMURE GORDON Maintains Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 05:32 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, PANMURE GORDON maintained coverage of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:MPVD / Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Shares Held by Institutions

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 321K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

