Panicked Investors Take ETF Assets Off The Table

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

It’s been a tough few days for investors. As coronavirus-focused headlines rattle markets across the globe, ETF investors have taken notice, and have now pulled out some $21 billion in net assets from U.S.-listed ETFs last week.

The massive redemptions marked the first week of asset outflows for the ETF market this year. The bulk of assets came from U.S. equity funds, led by $18.5 billion in net outflows from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). Also among top net losers were the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which bled $1.4 billion last week, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), with outflows of $1.1 billion in five days.

ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

In volatile markets faced with a possible global pandemic such as this one, it’s not unusual to see investors faced with that fight-or-flight question, and to see demand for risk assets go down. But as ETF.com’s analyst Sumit Roy highlights, timing the market is tricky business, and picking the wrong exit and entry points can really cost an investor in the long run.

“According to J.P. Morgan, missing the 10 best days in the market from 1999 through 2018 cut annual returns in the S&P 500 from 5.6% to 2%. Missing the 20 best days in the market pushed annual returns all the way down to -0.33%,” Roy reported. “Is that a risk you want to take, especially with the market already down 15% from its highs?”

It could be that ETF investors are looking for ways to hedge their risk. Last week, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) took in about $1.4 billion in fresh net assets, making it the most in-demand ETF last week.

Treasury ETFs, including IEF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), as well as gold ETFs—funds like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)—emerge as top picks for those looking to hedge risk. IEF has now taken in $2.5 billion in net inflows in 2020, while TLT has seen $1.2 billion in net inflows year to date. GLD’s asset haul this year sits at $2.1 billion in net inflows.

Last week’s sell-off dented year-to-date net ETF inflows to $77.2 billion. That’s still a stronger asset-gathering pace than the one seen at this time last year, but much like 2019, U.S. fixed income is now leading demand, with a haul of about $30.8 billion so far in 2020, compared to net inflows of $21.6 billion for U.S. equity ETFs.

