Panicked About Gas Prices? Let Experts Calm You Down with Five Practical Savings Tips

The Middle East conflict has sparked concern that gas prices will increase in the U.S. CBS News reported prices could jump .10- to .15 cents a gallon, while AAA also echoed concern of costs at the pump rising, however not all experts believe that could be the case.

“Gas prices have dropped significantly since last fall,” said Eric Mangold, CWS Founder of Argosy Wealth Management.

With that in mind, “The tariff battle and Middle Eastern tensions have caused some spikes,” he stated. “Even though they have seemed to settle down this week, gas prices can be heavily impacted by geopolitical tensions.”



A big concern is Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz and if that happens, it will “impact China more than the U.S. because they buy about 70% of the Iranian oil,” Mangold explained. But China could pass the cost onto Americans in the way of imported goods.



Here’s what finance gurus think about gas prices skyrocketing and tips on how to save money on gas from a car expert.

How China’s Rising Gas Prices Could Impact the U.S.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel is holding as of June 25, 2025, but if things escalate and Iran shuts down its oil exports, gas prices will soar for China and Americans will feel it financially even though we’re not the ones buying Iranian oil.



“China depends heavily on Iranian oil, and if that flow stops, their energy costs go up,” Danny Ray, Founder of PinnacleQuote, “The Life Insurance Experts” said.

“That makes it more expensive for Chinese factories to operate-in fact, just powering heavy manufacturing equipment or transporting goods across China gets pricier fast,” he explained, adding, “If energy costs rise, so do production costs.”

Worst-Case Scenario

U.S. companies that import goods such as electronics and clothing from China will likely see higher supplier prices. That cost increase usually trickles right down to the American consumers and inflation could get another nasty jolt.

According to Ray, “If tensions escalate and Iran tries to block the Strait of Hormuz, which moves about 20% of the world’s oil supply, that’s a global problem.”

He explained, “Oil could shoot past $100 a barrel and gas in the U.S. could jump to $4-$5 or possibly higher, and supply chains from Asia to the U.S. could slow or shut down altogether.”

He added, “even if we’re not the direct buyer, we’re still deeply connected, because China’s cost increase becomes our cost increase.”

Gas Saving Tips

It’s summer road trip season. If you have vacation plans and are worried about gas prices, here’s five tips that can help cut back on gas.

Use Rewards

Take advantage of rewards clubs some gas stations offer that can offer a discount at the pump, Mangold suggested.

Try Gas Apps

Plan a trip using platforms such as GasBuddy — the crowdsourcing app that helps drivers find the best prices at the pump on their route.

Deflate Tires

Deflating tires can lower gas mileage by 0.3% and could cost drivers approximately $0.01 per gallon of gas, according to Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype.

He added, “Keeping the correct air pressure in your tires increases your vehicle’s fuel efficiency, provides added safety, and extends the life of your tires.”

Don’t Drive Aggressively

“Fuel economy on highways can drop by 33% and in city driving by 5%, due to aggressive driving like sudden acceleration or hard braking,” Dillan explained.

He added, “Drivers can create enormous fuel savings by running a smoother ride. What’s more, cruise control on highways will also allow you to keep a steady speed, which will benefit your fuel economy further.”

Keep Up With Maintenance

Keep up on routine maintenance checks because it can keep your fuel economy in check. According to Dillan, “Changing a dirty air filter can increase acceleration time by about 6-11%. Not only getting the most out of your money, but also enjoying the safety of a well-maintained vehicle, should be enough to make sure you come for service.”

Bottom Line

As the situation with the Middle East continues to unfold, staying informed and prepared can help keep more money in your pocket.

