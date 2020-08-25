Panhandle Royalty Company (PHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Panhandle Royalty Company (PHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.04, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHX was $2.04, representing a -86.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.29 and a 0.99% increase over the 52 week low of $2.02.

PHX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.66.

