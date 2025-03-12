PANHANDLE OIL & GAS Earnings Results: $PHX Reports Quarterly Earnings

PANHANDLE OIL & GAS ($PHX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $8,890,000, missing estimates of $9,053,135 by $-163,135.
PANHANDLE OIL & GAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of PANHANDLE OIL & GAS stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPERMAN LEON G removed 312,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,055,263
- EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC added 181,987 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $727,948
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 105,409 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,636
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 86,053 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,212
- RBF CAPITAL, LLC removed 77,275 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,100
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 71,396 shares (+70.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,584
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 69,202 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,808
