Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Panhandle Oil and Gas said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 7.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panhandle Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHX is 0.04%, a decrease of 40.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 15,199K shares. The put/call ratio of PHX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Panhandle Oil and Gas is 5.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 91.48% from its latest reported closing price of 2.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Panhandle Oil and Gas is 71MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,249K shares representing 14.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 773K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 54.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 145.44% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 647K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 15.89% over the last quarter.

PHX Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.