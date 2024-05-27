News & Insights

Stocks

PanGenomic Health Tackles Debt with Private Placement

May 27, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PanGenomic Health, Inc. Class A (TSE:NARA) has released an update.

PanGenomic Health Inc. has successfully completed a private placement to resolve its $1,075,116 debt, issuing over 21 million units at $0.05 each, which include a share and a purchase warrant. This strategic financial maneuver was executed without shareholder approval due to the company’s urgent financial needs, as approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange under an exemption. The securities are under a four-month hold in accordance with Canadian laws and are not registered for sale in the U.S.

For further insights into TSE:NARA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.