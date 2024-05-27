PanGenomic Health Tackles Debt with Private Placement

PanGenomic Health, Inc. Class A (TSE:NARA) has released an update.

PanGenomic Health Inc. has successfully completed a private placement to resolve its $1,075,116 debt, issuing over 21 million units at $0.05 each, which include a share and a purchase warrant. This strategic financial maneuver was executed without shareholder approval due to the company’s urgent financial needs, as approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange under an exemption. The securities are under a four-month hold in accordance with Canadian laws and are not registered for sale in the U.S.

