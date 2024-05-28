PanGenomic Health Nears Financial Filing Completion

PanGenomic Health, Inc. Class A (TSE:NARA) has released an update.

PanGenomic Health, Inc. has updated stakeholders on the status of their management cease trade order (MCTO), which was issued due to a delay in filing their annual financial documents for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company has settled its outstanding invoices with auditors and anticipates filing the necessary documents by June 28, 2024. Trading restrictions are currently in place for the CEO and CFO, but not for shareholders, and the company will continue to provide bi-weekly status reports until the MCTO is lifted.

