PanGenomic Health Appoints Maryam Marissen As President & CEO

(RTTNews) - PanGenomic Health Inc. said that it has appointed Maryam Marissen as President & chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Vincent Lum, who has served as the company's President & CEO since November 2021, following the acquisition of PanGenomic Technologies Corp., will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Vincent has been going forward will be the President & CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.

Marissen has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy. As Managing Director of a Canadian government relations and public affairs agency, she oversaw advocacy campaigns for healthcare, education, and public policy.

The company's board of Directors granted stock options representing a total of 1.10 million common shares to an officer and a consultant of the Company. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.23, being the closing price on September 2, 2022, will vest in equal quarterly instalments over a three year period, and will expire on September 6, 2025.

