Pangea Natural Foods Prioritizes Brand Growth Over Acquisition

May 23, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Pangea Natural Food, Inc. (TSE:PNGA) has released an update.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. has strategically decided to halt the acquisition of Glory Juice Co. to concentrate on bolstering its own brand and product offerings, aiming to better meet customer needs through innovation and market presence. Glory Juice Co. will maintain its independence as a privately-owned company, continuing its commitment to quality and sustainability in the natural food sector.

