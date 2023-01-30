Pangaea Ventures Fund III Cuts Stake in ACON S2 Acquisition (STWO)

Fintel reports that Pangaea Ventures Fund III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.63MM shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. Class A (STWO). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 12.93MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACON S2 Acquisition. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STWO is 0.0512%, an increase of 115.9762%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 63,929K shares.

Softbank Group holds 35,953,699 shares

Invesco holds 3,281,460 shares

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,119,649 shares

Legal & General Group holds 2,050,279 shares

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,772,072 shares

ESS Tech Background Information

ACON S2 is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses that employ a strategic approach to sustainability; that is, a business whose pursuit of sustainability-environmental, social and/or economic-is core to driving its performance and success. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of ACON Investments, L.L.C.

