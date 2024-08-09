Pangaea Logistics Solutions Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 9, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.pangaeals.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-267-6316 (US) or 1-203-518-9783 (International), Conference ID PANLQ224.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-938-2376 (US) or 1-402-220-1129 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.