Pangaea Logistics Solutions Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 14, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.pangaeals.com

To listen to the call, dial 888-895-3561 (domestic) or 904-685-6494 (international), Reference ID# 3289376.

For a replay call, dial 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and referencing ID# 3289376.

