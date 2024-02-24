Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 9.77

The average one-year price target for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NasdaqCM:PANL) has been revised to 9.77 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 9.05 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.84 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.79% from the latest reported closing price of 8.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pangaea Logistics Solutions. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANL is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 24,745K shares. The put/call ratio of PANL is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockland Trust holds 8,543K shares representing 18.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,528K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing a decrease of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 86.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 779K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 650K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pangaea is a US-based maritime logistics and transportation company utilizing its expertise to service a broad base of customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities that seeks to add value at every step of the supply chain. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The Company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced and dedicated team out of four offices, Newport (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The company has grown to be one of the most respected full-service maritime logistics companies in the world. We have the scale and flexibility to handle any challenge and focus to give your project or cargo the attention it deserves.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.