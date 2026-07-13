Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL). PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PANL's P/B ratio of 0.77. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past 12 months, PANL's P/B has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.72.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PANL has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.92.

Finally, we should also recognize that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 7.51. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PANL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.85. Within the past 12 months, PANL's P/CF has been as high as 7.82 and as low as 3.66, with a median of 5.50.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Pangaea Logistics Solutions's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PANL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.