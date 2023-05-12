Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.42%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 14.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.61 (n=208).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pangaea Logistics Solutions. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANL is 0.09%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 21,933K shares. The put/call ratio of PANL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $9.19. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from its latest reported closing price of 6.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 692MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockland Trust holds 8,517K shares representing 18.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,515K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 104,968.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,979K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 2,643K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,152K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANL by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 531K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pangaea is a US-based maritime logistics and transportation company utilizing its expertise to service a broad base of customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities that seeks to add value at every step of the supply chain. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The Company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced and dedicated team out of four offices, Newport (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The company has grown to be one of the most respected full-service maritime logistics companies in the world. We have the scale and flexibility to handle any challenge and focus to give your project or cargo the attention it deserves.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.