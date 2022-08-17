Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions's Debt?

As you can see below, Pangaea Logistics Solutions had US$117.6m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$104.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$12.7m. NasdaqCM:PANL Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

How Healthy Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Pangaea Logistics Solutions had liabilities of US$118.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$294.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$104.9m in cash and US$53.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$255.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$248.4m, we think shareholders really should watch Pangaea Logistics Solutions's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions's debt of just 0.088 times EBITDA is really very modest. And EBIT easily covered the interest expense 8.3 times over, lending force to that view. Even more impressive was the fact that Pangaea Logistics Solutions grew its EBIT by 181% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pangaea Logistics Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Pangaea Logistics Solutions saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Pangaea Logistics Solutions's difficulty conversion of EBIT to free cash flow, but we've got positives to focus on, too. For example, its EBIT growth rate and net debt to EBITDA give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. We think that Pangaea Logistics Solutions's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pangaea Logistics Solutions you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

