Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Pangaea Logistics Solutions' (NASDAQ:PANL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$116m ÷ (US$755m - US$119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 19% generated by the Shipping industry.

NasdaqCM:PANL Return on Capital Employed October 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Pangaea Logistics Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Pangaea Logistics Solutions is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 91% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 121% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

