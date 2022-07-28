Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' (NASDAQ:PANL) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Pangaea Logistics Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is:

28% = US$88m ÷ US$316m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 29% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, Pangaea Logistics Solutions' remarkable 46% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then compared Pangaea Logistics Solutions' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 68% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqCM:PANL Past Earnings Growth July 28th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PANL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.7%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 90% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Pangaea Logistics Solutions' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.