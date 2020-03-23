Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL):

-Earnings: -$4.40 million in Q4 vs. -$0.617 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $4.39 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $130.48 million in Q4 vs. $101.83 million in the same period last year.

