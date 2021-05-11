Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL):

-Earnings: $5.85 million in Q1 vs. -$6.80 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $3.83 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $124.97 million in Q1 vs. $95.88 million in the same period last year.

