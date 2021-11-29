Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PANL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PANL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.94, the dividend yield is 3.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PANL was $3.94, representing a -36.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.20 and a 64.85% increase over the 52 week low of $2.39.

PANL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). PANL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PANL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 273.44%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the panl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.