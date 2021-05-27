Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PANL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.03, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PANL was $4.03, representing a -6.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.29 and a 119.02% increase over the 52 week low of $1.84.

PANL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). PANL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports PANL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 118.75%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PANL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.