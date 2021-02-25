Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PANL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.86% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PANL was $3.08, representing a -21.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.90 and a 92.5% increase over the 52 week low of $1.60.

PANL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). PANL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports PANL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.57%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PANL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.