Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Pangaea Logistics (PANL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 36.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $7 in the previous session. Pangaea Logistics has gained 24.1% since the start of the year compared to the -6.6% gain for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 14.5% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 6, 2025, Pangaea Logistics reported EPS of $0.17 versus consensus estimate of $0.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5%.

For the current fiscal year, Pangaea Logistics is expected to post earnings of $0.3 per share on $613.78 in revenues. This represents a -53.85% change in EPS on a 14.4% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.39 per share on $620.33 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 30% and 1.07%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Pangaea Logistics has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Pangaea Logistics? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Pangaea Logistics has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7X versus its peer group's average of 3.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Pangaea Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Pangaea Logistics fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Pangaea Logistics shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does PANL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PANL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL). GSL has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Global Ship Lease, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 15.42%, and for the current fiscal year, GSL is expected to post earnings of $10.06 per share on revenue of $763.9 million.

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. have gained 22.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 3.39X and a P/CF of 2.63X.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PANL and GSL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.