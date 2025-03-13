PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $PANL Reports Quarterly Earnings

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ($PANL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $147,180,000, beating estimates of $126,659,183 by $20,520,817.
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 607,147 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,254,307
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 249,917 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,339,555
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 185,650 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $995,084
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 127,349 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $682,590
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 122,800 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,208
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 105,965 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,972
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 105,200 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $563,872
