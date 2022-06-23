Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $5.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 21.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pangaea Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 27.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million, which would represent changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pangaea Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pangaea Logistics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.49, so we one might conclude that Pangaea Logistics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.