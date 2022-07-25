Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $4.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 9.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Pangaea Logistics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million, which would represent changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pangaea Logistics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pangaea Logistics has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.81 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PANL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.