Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $5.32, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 9.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 8.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pangaea Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pangaea Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pangaea Logistics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.56.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.