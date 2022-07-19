Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $4.62, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 14.47% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pangaea Logistics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pangaea Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pangaea Logistics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.02.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

