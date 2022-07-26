Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $4.83, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 12.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pangaea Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pangaea Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pangaea Logistics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.28, which means Pangaea Logistics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PANL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

